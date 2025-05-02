Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur‘s out-on-loan stars has admitted he does not know what will happen in the summer and stressed he still has three years left on his Spurs deal.

Tottenham are focusing on trying to win the Europa League currently to save what has been a disastrous season; it would not only end their silverware drought, but put them back into the Champions League.

They took a big step towards doing so when beating Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in the first leg of their semi-final tie in north London on Thursday night.

Eventually however, Daniel Levy and whoever is the manager at Spurs will have to sit down and decide how their squad should look next season and that will mean considering their out on loan stars.

They loaned winger Manor Solomon to Leeds United last summer and he has helped the Whites win promotion back to the Premier League.

It has been suggested Leeds are looking to sign Solomon permanently, but the winger is clear that he is in the dark about what might happen to him in the future and has heard nothing from Spurs.

He stressed that as things stand, he still has another three years left to run on his Tottenham contract.

Player On loan at Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Marseille Alejo Veliz Espanyol Yan Min-hyeok QPR Alfie Devine Westerlo Manor Solomon Leeds United Ashley Phillips Stoke City Bryan Gil Girona Tottenham’s out on loan first team stars

Solomon said to Leeds Live: “No, not yet [Tottenham have not said anything]. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen in the summer.

“I still have three years left on my contract with Tottenham, so at the moment we really don’t know.

“So far I’ve been always only focused on the season and what we want to achieve, and still we have an important game to go.”

The winger could end the season with a Championship title winners’ medal around his neck to cap off what has been an impressive loan spell in the second tier.

With pressure on Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, any new manager in north London may have a view over whether the club should keep hold of the Israel international or be open to selling him.

Promotion to the Premier League means Leeds should have the financial firepower needed to do a deal if it is possible.