Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur insist that nothing has been signed officially to bring back their former sporting director, Fabio Paratici, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Paratici started as a chief scout at Sampdoria for six years and went on to spend a stunning eleven years at Serie A giants Juventus.

North London club Tottenham appointed him their sporting director in 2021, but had to part ways two years later in 2023.

Paratici was banned for 30 months and his ban lifts on 1st July, which will allow clubs to appoint him again.

In recent months, he was linked with Serie A club AC Milan, but now he has been tipped to rejoin Tottenham as soon as his ban lifts.

Even though the noise to bring him back is constantly increasing, the club have made it clear that nothing official has been signed with Paratici.

The likes of Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero were brought in during Paratici’s tenure at Spurs.

Club and role Tenure Sampdoria (Chief scout) 2004-2010 Juventus (Sporting director) 2010-2021 Tottenham Hotspur (Sporting director) 2021-2023 Fabio Paratici’s career

Spurs are having a terrible Premier League campaign, and bringing back Paratici could give them a confidence boost, given his familiarity with the club.

Club chairman Daniel Levy will look to get the right signings through the door, and getting an experienced sporting director could hold the key to that.

Now it remains to be seen if Paratici will end up returning to Spurs with the summer transfer window not so far away.

Bringing him back could be crucial to Spurs’ strategy as they look to strengthen while also staying on the right side of the Premier League’s PSR rules.