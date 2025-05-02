George Wood/Getty Images

Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah and want to get ahead of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for him.

With his contract expiring in the summer, Tah is set to bid adieu to Leverkusen at the end of the season and as such he is hugely in demand at present.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Spain, where Barcelona are keen on him and hoping to take him to the Camp Nou.

However, no agreement has yet been reached between the player and the Catalan club yet and that has opened the door.

Other European clubs have been circling around him and will be ready to pounce if they get even the slightest hint.

Leverkusen’s Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich are one of those keen and so are Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Now though Manchester United are making their own play to get to the front of the queue for Tah.

Club Years Hamburg 2013-2015 Fortuna Dusseldorf (loan) 2014-2015 Bayer Leverkusen 2015- Jonathan Tah’s career history

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United have entered the race and have held talks with the representatives of the defender to discuss the feasibility of a move.

Manchester United are looking to see if they could take Tah to Old Trafford to add to Ruben Amorim’s options.

The Red Devils have one foot in the Europa League final and winning the competition and qualifying for the Champions League by virtue of that, could be crucial to their pursuit of Tah.

Tah would also cost no transfer fee and, with cash tight at Manchester United, that is likely to appeal even more to the Red Devils.

However, Tah has a host of top sides to choose from and may not rush into a move.