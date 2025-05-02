Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle scout Ross Goodwin is currently serving his notice period at the club before moving on from the Pilgrims, according to the Daily Record.

Goodwin was appointed by the Championship side back in 2022, and he worked under multiple managers at the Home Park club.

He is a video analyst and the head of football data at Plymouth, and now he is set to end his tenure at the Pilgrims.

Miron Muslic’s side have shown promise in recent weeks, but this will not be able to keep them up in the Champonship this season and they are preparing for a return to League One.

Plymouth’s head of football data, Goodwin, is set to join Scottish Premiership side Dundee United as their head of recruitment, it has been suggested.

He is currently serving his notice period at the English club and will move to Dundee United next week.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has been impressed by him and has decided to go with him despite having a plethora of applicants for the role.

Role Name Manager Miron Muslic Asst manager Kevin Nancekivell Asst manager Adin Osmanbasic Goalkeeper coach Daryl Flahavan Individual coach Hubert Auer Video analyst Ross Goodwin Match Analyst Harry Powell Opponent analyst Charlie Allen Performance analyst Gareth Law Plymouth Argyle’s backroom staff

Dundee United’s head of recruitment, Michael Cariney, has joined Championship club Blackburn Rovers, and Goodwin has been chosen to fill that role.

The Terror sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership, and Goodwin will look to help find them the best-suited players in the summer to keep the club’s trajectory on the up.

Now it remains to be seen who the Pilgrims will go for, with Goodwin set to depart, as they will look to get back to the Championship next season by having a strong group of backroom staff.