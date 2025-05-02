Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is at a Premier League 2 game this evening and in action is a player the Championship side have been linked with wanting to sign.

With safety assured at Fratton Park and another season of Championship football on the agenda, Mousinho can look at adding to his group over the course of the summer transfer window.

He is doing some scouting on a personal basis and, according to journalist Bobby Manzi, is in attendance at Crystal Palace U21s vs Chelsea U21s this evening.

In action for Palace is Hindolo Mustapha, who has been linked with a possible move to Portsmouth.

Mustapha opened the scoring for Crystal Palace as they raced into a 2-0 lead by the break.

It is unclear if Mousinho has his eyes on anyone else involved in the game, but with a host of top talents on display, someone else may also catch the Portsmouth manager’s eye.

Attacker Mustapha has featured heavily for Crystal Palace U21s in the Premier League 2 this season.

Result Competition Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Portsmouth Championship Portsmouth 1-0 Watford Championship Norwich City 3-5 Portsmouth Championship Portsmouth’s last three results

Mustapha has netted against Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, West Brom, Arsenal, Manchester City, Brighton and now Chelsea in the Premier League 2.

The 18-year-old stepped up from the Under-18s at Selhurst Park but has yet to turn out for the Palace senior team.

Portsmouth currently sit in 16th spot in the Championship standings and have strung together a four-game unbeaten run.

They are due to finish off the Championship season by playing host to Hull City at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Hull arrive on the south coast in real danger of relegation and may well need to beat Portsmouth to stand any chance of surviving.