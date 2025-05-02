George Wood/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon have set a price tag for one of their midfielder stars, making it clear how much Leeds United would have to pay to take him to Elland Road in the summer transfer window.

The Elland Road outfit have achieved automatic promotion to the Premier League and are currently focusing on securing the Championship title, where they are involved in a battle with Burnley.

The club hierarchy are looking to bring on players to help the Whites be sustainable in the top flight, as in recent years, promotion to the Premier League has not been a pleasant experience for clubs.

They want to make a team that can avoid relegation in the Premier League and have already started eyeing players for that purpose.

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon’s Japan international Hidemasa Morita is a player Leeds have shown interest in recently.

And now, according to Portuguese sports daily Record, the amount Leeds would have to pay for Morita has emerged, as Sporting Lisbon will consider offers around €8m for the 29-year-old.

Morita’s contract ends at the end of the next season and it is suggested that he has turned down a contract extension at the Portuguese club.

Club Seasons Kawasaki Frontale 2018-2020 Santa Clara 2021-2022 Sporting Lisbon 2022- Hidemasa Mortia’s career history

Sporting Lisbon though are not prepared to let him leave at any price despite his contractual situation and are insisting on an €8m fee.

He has started only eleven league matches for Sporting Lisbon this term, as he has suffered from multiple muscle injuries, clocking almost 1,800 minutes in the process.

A move to Leeds would see Morita link up with his Japan team-mate Ao Tanaka.

Leeds snapped up Tanaka last summer and he has been a standout player for the Whites in the Championship.

The Whites are keen to repeat the trick with Morita, but will need to pay €8m as Sporting Lisbon look in no mood to do a deal at a reduced price.