Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Rangers‘ stars ‘will leave’ Ibrox this summer and an interested club have ‘started working’ on the deal to land him from the Gers.

The Glasgow giants are having a below-par season as their arch-rivals Celtic have already secured the Scottish Premiership title under boss Brendan Rodgers.

Rangers are out of the Europa League and are looking to finish the season as well as they can under interim boss Barry Ferguson, with this weekend’s Old Firm clash key to doing that, as the Gers legend urges giving Celtic a ‘reminder’.

They will need to get their signings spot on in the summer transfer window in order to challenge the Bhoys next season and are looking at another rebuild.

However, selling players will be equally important to raise funds, and some of their stars are being looked at by clubs around the world.

Ridvan Yilmaz Heading Out Of Ibrox Exit Door

It appears that defender Ridvan Yilmaz is poised for the exit as, according to Turkish outlet Takvim (via A Spor), he ‘will leave’ Rangers in the approaching summer transfer window.

Yilmaz will, it is claimed, return to his former club Besiktas, who have ‘started working’ on the deal to sign him from Rangers.

Competition Game time Scottish Premiership 1,105 minutes in 17 games (2 assists) Europa League 423 minutes in 7 games Champions League qualifiers 167 minutes in 2 games SFA Cup 57 minutes in 2 games League Cup 59 minutes in 1 game Ridvan Yilmaz’s current season at Rangers

Yilmaz has had an injury interrupted spell at Rangers, and this season has not been an exception as he has missed a handful of games due to a hamstring issue.

He had a three-year stint at the Black Eagles before the Gers paid £3.4m to bring him in the summer of 2022; Yilmaz’s stock in Turkey has only increased since his time out of the country.

Selling Yilmaz this summer would put cash back into Rangers’ coffers and allow them to reinvest it.

He has though been regularly linked with a return to Turkey since he joined Rangers and it remains to be seen if it happens this summer.

Besiktas are currently bossed by former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which could increase their appeal as a destination.