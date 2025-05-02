George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield United will be without attacker Ben Brereton Diaz against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, with the player currently down with a virus.

The Blades are set to finish third in the Championship table and they have to go through the playoffs to secure promotion, after a late stumble in form cost them a top two spot.

Before the playoffs Sheffield United have one more game remaining in the league and they will face Blackburn Rovers, who are fighting to keep their promotion dreams alive.

Chris Wilder’s side will want to finish the last game of the season with a win and they will be more than happy to spoil Blackburn’s promotion hopes at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

However, going into the game against Valerien Ismael’s side, Sheffield United will be missing one of their key players.

“The only one that will miss out tomorrow is Ben Brereton Diaz, who’s got a virus”, Wilder told a press conference.

The Chilean international also missed Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Stoke City, but Wilder does not expect him to miss the playoffs.

“Nothing from an injury point of view that will make him miss any of the playoff games”, he added.

Competition Games Goal Contributions Championship 17 7 Premier League 10 – EFL Cup 3 – Ben Brereton Diaz’s season so far

Sheffield United took him on loan from Southampton in the winter transfer window and he has played a key part in the Blades’ campaign so far this season.

The Southampton loanee has featured 17 times in the Championship with four goals and three assists under his belt.

Former Everton star Tom Davies will be available for the game against Blackburn Rovers and no other player besides Brereton Diaz is set to miss Saturday’s game.

Wilder will have one last opportunity before the playoffs to test and try new tactics during the match to have a good look at the players available to him.

Sheffield United have not lost a game at Bramall Lane against Blackburn Rovers since 1994 and they will be eager to keep that record intact.