Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have enquired about signing one of Manchester United‘s out-on-loan stars in the approaching summer transfer window and have been quoted a price.

While Manchester United are focusing on matters on the pitch as they try to reach the Europa League final, they are still set for a massive summer transfer window regardless.

Ruben Amorim is keen to shape the squad to his liking in order to fully implement his style of play, while Manchester United also have to be mindful of the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Offloading players would boost Amorim’s transfer market wiggle room and the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony will be top of the list to offload.

Antony is currently on loan in Spain at Real Betis and his performances have now put him on Atletico Madrid’s radar.

Atletico Madrid have now enquired about Antony, according to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito.

They have been impressed with what they have seen of the former Ajax man and are now looking at potentially signing him in the summer.

Player On loan at Marcus Rashford Aston Villa Tyrell Malacia PSV Eindhoven Antony Real Betis Ethan Wheatley Walsall Dan Gore Rotherham United Jadon Sancho Chelsea Man Utd’s out on loan stars

It is suggested that Manchester United are prepared to sell the winger if an offer of between €40m and €50m is put on the table.

Whether Atletico Madrid would be willing to meet those terms remains to be seen.

Atletico Madrid currently sit in third place in La Liga and are on course to have Champions League football next season, which is likely to be appealing to Antony.

Antony scored for Real Betis on Thursday night as they claimed a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final tie.