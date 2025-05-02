Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Championship outfit Swansea City are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Swedish side BK Hacken to sign their 22-year-old winger Zeidane Inoussa.

Inoussa is rated as one of the Allsvenskan’s biggest stars and Swansea are putting in a big push to take him to Wales, with an agreement being put in place.

He has played for the club in the Conference League and last term scored six goals and provided three assists in 22 Allsvenskan outings.

The Swans, who have already started to look forward to the new season, have identified Inoussa as a target and are closing on him.

The 22-year-old has left an impression on their scouts and they are now on the verge of agreeing a move with Hacken.

According to Swedish outlet Expressen, an agreement between the two clubs is close and Hacken value the winger at £5m.

Both clubs hope to be able to agree on a deal in the next few days, though Inoussa would not be able to join Swansea until the transfer window opens.

Result Competition Millwall 1-0 Swansea City Championship QPR 1-2 Swansea City Championship Swansea City 1-0 Hull City Championship Swansea City’s last three results

Inoussa had drawn interest from multiple clubs in January but Hacken stood firm and managed to keep hold of him.

They did not want to sell him before the new Swedish season started, but now just weeks into it, look to have relented and Swansea are close to getting their man.

Swansea want to put the disappointment of the 2024/25 season behind them and move forward to challenge for promotion next season.

Inoussa was wanted by Greek giants Olympiacos in the winter transfer window.