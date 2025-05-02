Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Celtic legend Chris Sutton believes that a lack of consistency has been a blot on Nicolas Kuhn’s copybook, despite having impressed Newcastle United earlier in the season.

Kuhn shone brightly at Celtic for much of this season and that level of form soon saw him linked with a move to the Premier League this approaching summer.

Former striker Andy Walker revealed that he had been to Newcastle and heard repeated talk about the Celtic winger.

Yet another Premier League club in the shape of Brentford were also linked with the German.

However, Kuhn’s goalscoring promise has waned somewhat and he has not found the back of the net in any of Celtic’s last eight league games.

Sutton believes that for a player to secure a big move, consistency is key and as such the drop in Kuhn’s form must be seen as a blot on his copybook.

“Nicholas Kuhn, his drop-off in form”, Sutton told the Warm-Up show (32:18) while responding to a question on who he thinks will leave Celtic this summer.

Club Years Ajax 2018-2020 Bayern Munich II (loan) 2020 Bayern Munich II 2020-2022 Erzgebirge Aue (loan) 2021-2022 Rapid Vienna 2022-2024 Celtic 2024- Nicolas Kuhn’s career history

“You know talk of Newcastle, who were impressed with him earlier on in the season.

“But personally, I think you have to show consistency all the way through the season.

“And that may have been a certain blot on his copybook.”

Celtic have Kuhn tied down with a long-term contract running up to the summer of 2029 and will be reluctant to lose him this summer.

Those thoughts will have only intensified given the new that Jota is looking at up to nine months out of action after suffering a knee ligament injury.