Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Barry Ferguson has told Rangers they need to give Celtic a ‘reminder’ that they will be there to challenge them next season, ahead of Sunday’s league clash.

While Rangers have had an inconsistent campaign which saw Philippe Clement sacked as manager, Celtic have dominated domestically and also made real progress in Europe in the Champions League.

Celtic are now due to take on Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday and only bragging rights are on the line as the Bhoys have locked up the Scottish Premiership title.

Interim Rangers boss Ferguson has struggled to get a consistent tune out of his players since he took charge and they exited Europe to Athletic Bilbao.

He is desperate for that to change this weekend though and urged the Rangers team to make sure they give Celtic a reminder that they will be there to challenge them next term.

“It means a lot to me on Sunday, we are up against our rivals who have dominated this season and that hurts”, Ferguson told a press conference.

“We have to give them a reminder we are going to be here next season and we will challenge.

Result Competition St Mirren 2-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Rangers Europa League Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers’ last three results

“It matters when you cross that white line on Sunday.”

Who Rangers’ permanent manager will be next season remains unclear and Ferguson would boost any chances he does have by leading the Gers to a comfortable win over Celtic.

Rangers did beat Celtic 3-2 at Celtic Park the last time the two sides met earlier this season and also won 3-0 at Ibrox on the last meeting between the two clubs.