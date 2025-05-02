Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Bristol City boss Liam Manning has cited Preston North End’s away game against Leeds United as an example to warn his players about the difficulties they are likely to face against Paul Heckingbottom’s team.

A lot will be at stake when Preston visit Ashton Gate on the final day of the 2024/25 Championship season.

While a loss could have a telling effect on the Robins’ chances of qualifying for the playoffs, the Liywhites could go down to League One if they fail to win.

Bristol City boss Manning is well aware of the implications that the game could have and does not want to take their opponents lightly.

Citing Preston’s match against Leeds United last month as an example where the visiting side had made things difficult for the league leaders only to lose 2-1 in the end, Manning insisted that it will be a game of fine margins on Saturday.

“I think how Paul [Heckingbottom] sets his team up they are, you look at the results but I think, in terms of a team we watched them against Leeds, they were excellent”, Manning said at a press conference (5:07).

“So, I think we know how fine the margins are, you know they will be really difficult. We had a really tough game up at their place.

Result Competition Preston North End 1-3 Bristol City Championship Preston North End 2-0 Bristol City Championship Bristol City 1-1 Preston North End Championship Last three meetings

“They have got something to play for. So for me, we have, we always say every single week you know utmost respect for them, the way they work and players at the level, because the margins are so fine.

“So we will go into the game, like I said with confidence playing at home but controlling what we need to, which is us.”

Neither side have been in particularly good run of form of late, with Bristol City having lost their last two games and Preston having lost their last four outings.

A tense affair could be on offer as each side know the importance that the result could hold.