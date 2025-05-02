Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tore Pedersen, the agent of Wolves loan star Jorgen Strand Larsen, has revealed during the Manchester City match that the option to buy his client has been triggered.

The 25-year-old striker, who missed Wolves’ match against Manchester City tonight, joined the Premier League side on loan from Spanish outfit Celta Vigo in the summer.

He has been a key player for both Vitor Pereira and his predecessor, Gary O’Neil, showing his presence in front of the goal.

In the 32 matches Strand Larsen has played for Wolves, he has scored 13 goals and has also helped set up two more for his team-mates.

He has a buy clause in in his contract with Wolves, one that Pedersen revealed to Viaplay during the Man City game has been triggered.

“Strand Larsen has been on loan at Wolves. With a ‘clause to buy'”, Jan Aage Fjortoft wrote on X, relaying the information.

“His agent, Tore Pedersen, just told us that clause is activated.

Club Years Sarpsbord 2017-2020 Groningen 2020-2022 Celta Vigo 2022-2024 Wolves 2024- Jorgen Strand Larsen’s career history

“Jorgen Strand Larsen is now 100 per cent a Wolves player.”

The fee Wolves will pay Celtic Vigo is expected to be around £23m if certain other clauses are activated as well.

He has turned out in 32 Premier League matches for the club so far this season and helped himself to 13 goals in the process.

Strand Larsen has netted against Chelsea, Brentford, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth (two), Tottenham Hotspur (two), Southampton (two), West Ham, Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Wolves have enjoyed a real upturn in form under Pereira and Strand Larsen, who scored in the recent 3-0 win over Leicester City, will be keen to kick on at Molineux next season.