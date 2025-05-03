Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Chelsea are seriously considering the idea of making an offer for Liverpool target Jorrel Hato in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

The Dutch international can play both as a central defender and a full-back, thus raising his stock among clubs who are looking for versatile defenders.

He has been key to Ajax’s domestic success this season, but he is being linked with a move away in the summer.

Multiple clubs from England are keen on having Hato in their ranks, with Liverpool tipped as major suitors, despite Reds legend Jan Molby insisting that David Hancko of Feyenoord would be the cheaper option.

The Reds have the full-back position as one of the target areas in the summer transfer market, especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the way out, and have been linked with multiple players.

If they choose to go for Hato though they could have fierce competition from domestic rivals Chelsea.

A swoop to sign Hato is something which is now under serious consideration within the corridors of power at Stamford Bridge.

Team Games Played Points 1. Ajax 31 74 2. PSV 30 67 3. Feyenoord 30 62 4. Utrecht 31 62 5. Twente 30 48 Eredivisie’s top five

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in Hato and are watching him closely with the aim of making a move to add him to the squad.

It remains to be seen what Hato’s response to summer offers are given the fact that Ajax are the only club he has played his football for until now.

Arsenal have also been credited with holding an interest in Hato and an auction amongst Premier League sides for his services could have Ajax in line for a substantial pay day.

Hato’s Ajax top the Eredivisie standings and he is set to finish the season with a title winners’ medal.