Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome believes that Daniel James has been outstanding for the Whites all season and has developed and matured as a player.

Though injury forced James out of Leeds’ last three games of the season, he still finished with 21 goal contributions in 36 matches.

Riding on his form, the Whites finished the season with a resounding 95 goals and clinched the Championship title in the process.

Gus Hamer was given the Championship Player of the Year award, something which surprised many, and Newsome thinks James was clearly Leeds’ top player and was outstanding.

Newsome is also of the opinion that James has matured and developed as a player this season.

“Yes, I think he will be [the player of the year]”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds (3rd April).

“I think he’s had an outstanding season, Dan James, only scuppered the last couple of weeks by his injury, which is a bit of a shame.

Club Years Swansea City 2014-2019 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 2017 Manchester United 2019-2021 Leeds United 2021- Fulham (loan) 2022-2023 Dan James’ career history

“But I think he’s been outstanding all season, and developed as a player and matured as a player.”

James has played in the Premier League previously, for Leeds, Manchester United and Fulham, and will now be relishing the opportunity to return to the top flight.

The winger will look to be a key man for the Whites under Daniel Farke next term and help Leeds to stay clear of relegation danger in the top flight.

Leeds will be expected to strengthen over the course of the summer transfer window to equip themselves for the demands of Premier League football, but even so, James will back himself to nail down a spot in the starting side.