Harry Trump/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome believes that talks of Daniel Farke not being at Elland Road next season, after all he has done, is ‘disrespectful’.

The Whites maintained their dominance of the division on Saturday away at Plymouth Argyle, winning 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Manor Solomon, and finished with 100 points, thus getting their hands on the Championship title.

Despite Leeds securing automatic promotion, it has been claimed that the club could sack Farke and go into the Premier League with a new manager at the helm.

Leeds great Newsome insists though that Farke deserves to have a crack at the Premier League after all he has done with the team.

The 54-year-old is also of the opinion that talk about replacing Farke is disrespectful and urged critics to ‘be real’.

“Absolutely, of course he does [deserve a crack at the Premier League]”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds (3rd May).

“I think any talk of him not being here is a bit disrespectful really.

Season Points 2018/19 94 2020/21 97 2024/25 100 Daniel Farke’s Championship wins

“To win the Championship, to attain a hundred points, 95 goals, come on let’s be real, let’s give the guy a crack at it.”

On the huge job that lies ahead for the club, Newsome added: “Hopefully, the football club knows what’s going to be done.

“It’s a massive, massive task ahead, but what you have to do is enjoy today for today.”

Leeds will have to make decisions regarding their loan stars, Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell, and will also have to think of something regarding Junior Firpo, whose contract expires on 30th June.

Given the fate of last season’s newly promoted teams in the Premier League, Leeds will be aware they will need to spend wisely in the summer transfer window.