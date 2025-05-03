George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United star Ilia Gruev has stated that the Whites need to stay concentrated and be aggressive with their pressing against Plymouth Argyle to snatch the Championship title today

The Yorkshire giants have been excellent this season, as they have acquired 97 points from 45 league games while securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, Daniel Farke’s men feel the job is not done as the Championship title is on the line with Leeds sharing the same points tally as Burnley going into the final game of the season.

Leeds will be up against Miron Muslic’s already relegated Plymouth Argyle side at Home Park, with the Argyle boss firing warning shots at the Whites that they will not roll red carpet for Farke’s side to clinch the league title.

Gruev admitted that finishing the league with 100 points while celebrating a league title would be magnificent for them and stressed that Leeds will go full throttle against Plymouth this afternoon.

The Whites star stated that Leeds are high on confidence at the moment but added that they will have to stay focused and be aggressive on their press to come out with a favourable result to clinch the league title.

When asked how important it is for Leeds to finish the season with 100 points, he told LUTV: “It is important, really important, because you want to win the trophy; it is a big thing.

Club Points Goal Difference 1. Leeds United 97 64 2. Burnley 97 51 3. Sheffield United 89 27 4. Sunderland 76 15 5. Bristol City 67 4 6. Coventry City 66 4 Championship top six

“You want to feel the silverware and 100 points will be unbelievable, so we are going full forward and yes, we want to achieve this goal.

“To stay concentrated and to be sharp from the first minute.

“Of course at the moment we have a lot of confidence, but I think to be spot on, to be concentrated and also aggressive against the ball, I think is key on Saturday.”

Leeds are going into the Plymouth game on the back of five consecutive wins while conceding only one goal in those games and scoring 14 times.

Farke has previously won the Championship title twice with Norwich City and he will want to add another gem to his crown by finishing top of the table with Leeds.