Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former Norwich City star Darren Huckerby thinks the Canaries have a huge rebuilding job ahead in the summer and believes that even against a ten man Cardiff City side they were easy to play against.

In the final game of the regular Championship season, a Jack Wilshere managed Norwich side got the better of Aaron Ramsey’s Cardiff, running out 4-2 winners in a match which had nothing but pride riding on it.

Cardiff even had Calum Chambers sent off with just 16 minutes on the clock, at which time the Bluebirds were 1-0 down, but managed to score twice in the second half.

Norwich were 3-0 up at the break, but the result still ended up looking closer than fans would have thought would be the case at the halfway point.

The Canaries will need to appoint a new permanent manager in the summer and Huckerby feels major surgery is needed.

While the former Canary welcomed the win, he stressed that Norwich were just too easy to play against and looked vulnerable on occasions despite the man advantage.

“Nice way to end the season today, game probably sums up our season”, Huckerby wrote on X.

“Spells looking half decent but against the team that finished bottom with ten men we still looked vulnerable and easy to play against.

Result Competition Norwich City 4-2 Cardiff City Championship Middlesbrough 0-0 Norwich City Championship Millwall 3-1 Norwich City Championship Norwich City’s last three results

“Massive summer of rebuilding ahead!”

Who Norwich hand the managerial post to looks to be crucial after the gamble appointing an inexperienced manager in the shape of Johannes Hoff Throup backfire.

David Wagner led Norwich to a playoff spot last season, but this season the Canaries have ended up a lowly 13th in the Championship table and a long way off the top six.