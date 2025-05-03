Stu Forster/Getty Images

Real Madrid want Manchester United to activate the buy-back clause they hold on Alvaro Carreras with the plan to then strike a deal with the Red Devils for his signature.

Manchester United signed the 22-year-old left-back from Real Madrid in 2020 and Carreras impressed for the Red Devils academy sides.

Carreras’ performances turned some heads and he was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Ragnick’s matchday squad on a few occasions.

The left-back initially joined Portuguese giants Benfica on loan in January of 2024 and later in the summer, he made his move permanent.

Benfica paid the Old Trafford outfit €6m for his transfer fee and Manchester United also negotiated an €18m buy-back clause in his contract.

Carreras has been a standout performer for Benfica, featuring in 47 games in all competitions with ten Champions League appearances.

He is once again drawing interest from European outfits and Spanish giants Real Madrid are one of his admirers.

Competition Games Goal Contributions Liga Portugal 30 4 Champions League 10 2 Taca de Portugal 4 1 Allianz Cup 3 2 Carreras’ season so far for Benfica

The former Manchester United star has four more years left on his contract and Benfica, who are known as tough negotiators in Europe, will not let him go for a cut-price fee.

Real Madrid do not want to pay a high fee for the young left-back and they are planning to use Manchester United’s buy-back clause to get him for a lower fee, according to Spanish daily AS.

The Spanish giants want Manchester United to trigger Carreras’ clause to sign him and Real Madrid think they can then strike a deal in the region of €30m to €35m with the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim’s side will need fresh faces in the summer and a cash windfall from Carreras’ transfer to Real Madrid could help them financially.