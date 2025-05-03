George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United have officially revealed their starting lineup and substitutes to go up against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on the final day of the Championship season.

Plymouth have effectively been relegated from the Championship due to their inferior goal difference compared to their relegation rivals, but Miron Muslic is desperate to finish the campaign on a high note against Leeds.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is looking to guide his side to the 100-point mark and the Championship title, especially amid continuing suggestions the club could sack him in the summer, something dubbed ‘ridiculous’ by one former EFL star.

Given Leeds have a better goal difference than Burnley, if they beat Plymouth then they will be crowned champions of the Championship; Burnley are in action at home to Millwall.

Farke has been clear that Leeds want to scoop up the title, but also insists that the main job has been done in terms of securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, which came at Elland Road in November, saw Leeds run out comfortable 3-0 winners over Plymouth. The Whites also won the last meeting at Home Park, last season, 2-0.

Leeds star Ilia Gruev has identified what he feels is key to repeating that success.

Farke picks Karl Darlow in goal in his Leeds United lineup vs Plymouth Argyle today, while at the back he trusts in a four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Sam Byram.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka, while further up the pitch Farke goes with Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto, Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe.

If Farke needs to influence the game from the bench or just wants to give players a final run-out in the closing stages of the season then he has substitutes to turn to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Plymouth Argyle and they include Max Wober and Joe Rothwell.

Leeds United Lineup vs Plymouth Argyle

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram, Gruev, Tanaka, Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe

Substitutes: Meslier, Schmidt, Wober, Guilavogui, Rothwell, Ramazani, Gray, Joseph, Bamford