Sunderland need to pull a performance out of somewhere against Coventry City in the playoffs after having almost a pre-season set-up in recent weeks, former Championship striker Chris Iwelumo believes.

The Black Cats have known their spot in the playoffs in the Championship has been guaranteed for several weeks, but automatic promotion was also out of reach.

It has led to a strange situation on the pitch which has seen a form collapse, with Sunderland losing their last five Championship games on the bounce, without any real consequence.

They will now face a Coventry outfit who won three of their last six games, including a 2-0 final day victory over Middlesbrough, to book their spot in the playoffs.

Iwelumo feels that the last few weeks have been almost like a pre-season situation for Sunderland, with boss Regis Le Bris making a number of changes.

The ex-striker is sure that momentum is hugely important heading into the playoffs and while Coventry have it, Sunderland do not, and the Black Cats will need to pull out a performance from somewhere.

Iwelumo said on talkSPORT 2 (3rd May, 14:42): “Regis Le Bris, he has been chopping and changing, resting players, but it’s so important to come into the playoffs with a little bit of momentum.

Result Competition Coventry City 3-0 Sunderland Championship Sunderland 2-2 Coventry City Championship Sunderland 0-3 Coventry City Championship Coventry City 0-0 Sunderland Championship Sunderland-Coventry City last four meetings

“It’s very much like a pre-season set-up there for the last three or four weeks because they have guaranteed that playoff spot.

“They have to pull a performance out of somewhere, but Coventry will have that momentum, the confidence; they have a real identity as well.”

Coventry beat Sunderland 3-0 at home in the Championship in March, while the clash between the two teams at the Stadium of Light, which happened in November, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Frank Lampard’s men will host Sunderland on Friday in the first leg of their playoff semi-final tie.