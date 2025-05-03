Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Adrian Durham has insisted that though Birmingham City will be remembered for breaking the EFL points record on their way to the League One title, it will also be remembered just how they have done it.

Chris Davies’ Birmingham side are heading back up to the Championship just one year after being relegated down to League One and they have bounced back in style.

Blues beat an already relegated Cambridge United 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to move on to an incredible 111 points in the League One standings.

Davies has been clear that what Birmingham have achieved this season will be remembered, but Durham also believes the context matters too.

The presenter insists that Blues splashed unprecedented cash in the third tier, spending £25m, and also smashed the League One transfer record when they landed Jay Stansfield.

Speaking about Davies’ comments, Durham said on talkSPORT (3rd April, 16:48): “They’ve done it spending £25m, obliterating the third tier record transfer by signing Jay Stansfield as well.”

Birmingham are widely expected to spend again in the approaching summer transfer window as they eye back to back promotions up to the Premier League.

Club Points 1. Birmingham City 111 2. Wrexham 92 3. Stockport County 87 4. Charlton Athletic 85 5. Wycombe Wanderers 84 6. Leyton Orient 78 7. Reading 75 8. Bolton Wanderers 68 League One top eight

That is a feat that Ipswich Town achieved recently and former Championship star Sam Parkin thinks that if anything, Birmingham look more Premier League in the way they go about things than the Tractor Boys did.

There may be a target on Birmingham’s back in the Championship though due to the money they have spent and the ambition they have shown over the course of the last year.

Davies, whose side were not beaten at St Andrew’s in a single League One game this season though, will back his Birmingham team to make a splash.

They are expected to look to keep loan star Kieran Dowell, while fellow loanee Ben Davies also caught the eye with his performances and is experienced at Championship level.