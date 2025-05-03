Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Former England international Rob Green has blasted Tottenham Hotspur for letting let Bodo/Glimt traverse through their defence to score their goal on Thursday night in the first leg of the Europa League semi final.

The north London outfits will be determined to win the Europa League as it is the only route left for them to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

On Thursday night, they faced a Norwegian outfit who were missing some important key players, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first leg of the semi-final tie and came out 3-1 winners.

Tottenham dominated the majority period of the game and went up 3-0 with Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke goals, but Bodo’s Ulrik Saltnes scored in the 81st minute with their first shot on target to make the tie 3-1 and again put the semi-final in the balance.

Green was not happy with Tottenham’s defence during Bodo’s build-up to the goal, as he pointed out that the Spurs players let the Norwegian outfit walk through them without providing a proper challenge.

The ex-England star also highlighted that Bodo barely managed a shot on the Tottenham goal before Saltnes’ strike due to the fault of the Spurs defence and added that the Norwegian’s strike made Ange Postecoglou’s side’s comfortable night uncomfortable.

When talking about Bodo’s goal, Green said on BBC Radio 5 live: “Bodo/Glimt have just walked it through Tottenham.

Date Game 04/05/25 West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur 08/05/25 Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur 11/05/25 Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Tottenham’s next three fixtures

“It came out wide to the left hand side and from there we saw barely a challenge in the penalty area.

“They have barely had a strike or even been in the Tottenham penalty area.

“From how comfortable it felt for Spurs now 3-1 is not comfortable at all.”

Tottenham will now travel to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of the tie on 8th May, being in a strong position to progress to the final, but they will hope that conceding late on at home does not come back to bite them.

Before they shift their focus to the next leg, Spurs will face West Ham United on Sunday at the London Stadium and Postecoglou will be hoping that his team can end their three-game winless run in the Premier League.