Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson believes that one Bhoys star is simply not doing enough with the talent that he has got and is only showing it in flashes.

Celtic played out a 1-1 draw at Ibrox against Glasgow rivals Rangers on Sunday in what was effectively a dead rubber given the Bhoys have already won the Scottish Premiership title.

Even so, pride and bragging rights were on the line and the game was one that neither side wanted to lose.

Interim boss Barry Ferguson was hoping to see a Rangers win, but Adam Idah scored for Celtic to cancel out a Cyriel Dessers opener just before half time.

Brendan Rodgers introduced Paulo Bernardo just after the hour mark in place of Arne Engels.

Wilson, watching on, feels he was hardly noticeable during the contest at Ibrox.

The former Celtic star is convinced that Bernardo has real quality, but believes that he just does not do enough with it or show it consistently enough.

Club Years Benfica 2020-2024 Pacos de Ferreira (loan) 2023 Celtic (loan) 2023-2024 Celtic 2024- Paulo Bernardo’s career history

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (4th May, 13:54): “Bernardo’s had what, 30 minutes? We’ve hardly seen him.

“He just does not do enough for me with the talent and the ability he has got to stand out.

“He does it in flashes, but just not consistent enough.”

Celtic forked out in the region of £3.5m to sign Bernardo from Portuguese giants Benfica on a permanent basis last summer and the 23-year-old penned a five-year deal.

Rodgers will hope to see Bernardo kick on with his development over the course of next season, but it remains to be seen if he can make himself indispensable in the Bhoys midfield department, which boasts the likes of Callum McGregor, Arne Engels and Reo Hatate.