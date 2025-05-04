Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo did well at Ibrox against Rangers and his kicking was ‘spot on’ believes former Bhoys star Mark Wilson.

With Kasper Schmeichel currently out, Finland international shot-stopper Sinisalo has been slotting in between the sticks for Celtic.

He conceded just once on Sunday at Ibrox as Celtic played out a 1-1 draw with fierce rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

The onus was on the 23-year-old to step up in the Glasgow derby game and Wilson feels that Sinisalo delivered.

He believes that the shot-stopper knew when to play and his kicking was spot on during the match.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (4th May, 13:45): “Sinisalo has done well today.

“I think his kicking has been spot on. He’s played at the right times as well.

Club Years FC Espoo 2017-2018 Aston Villa 2018-2024 Ayr United (loan) 2020-2021 Burton Albion (loan) 2022 Exeter City (loan) 2023-2024 Celtic 2024- Viljami Sinisalo’s career history

“He’s commanded that line to get up when he needs to go long.”

Celtic snapped Sinisalo up from Aston Villa last summer as cover for the experienced Schmeichel and he has scooped up the Scottish Premiership in his first season at the club.

Sinisalo also won the Scottish League Cup and will want a Scottish Cup winners’ medal too by the end of the campaign.

Celtic are next in action at home against third placed Hibernian, who beat the Bhoys 2-1 the last time the two sides met in the Scottish Premiership.

The Bhoys have another three league games left before the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen.