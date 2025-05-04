Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United lineup vs Brighton in the Premier League today, with the two sides set to clash at the Amex.

Newcastle are still chasing a spot in next season’s Champions League and with the table so tight, any slip-up at this late stage of the season could prove to be a costly one.

There remains chatter that top star Alexander Isak will be a wanted man in the summer and qualifying for the Champions League would help the Magpies to fend off interest in him.

Newcastle will not be able to call upon Joelinton for today’s game due to injury and Howe has admitted that the midfielder could end up missing the rest of the season.

The earlier Premier League meeting between the two clubs this season saw Brighton visit St James’ Park and leave with a 1-0 win in their pocket, while the Seagulls also knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup at the same ground in March.

Howe picks Nick Pope in goal in his Newcastle United lineup vs Brighton this afternoon, while in defence the Magpies boss goes with a back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Tino Livramento.

Midfield could be a key area in the Premier League clash and Howe selects Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support Alexander Isak.

There are options on the bench for Howe to change his Newcastle United lineup vs Brighton and they include Lewis Miley and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Brighton

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave