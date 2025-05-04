Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Barry Ferguson has picked his Rangers lineup vs Celtic in this afternoon’s Old Firm clash between the two clubs at Ibrox.

While Rangers have no silverware to play for and are sure to finish second in the Scottish Premiership, Ferguson is still auditioning to have a chance at the manager’s job on a permanent basis, while pride is also a huge motivator for the Gers.

They are also bidding to continue a positive recent record with Celtic which has seen them beat the Bhoys on both of the last two meetings; the last encounter at Celtic Park ended in a 3-2 win for Rangers thanks to goals from Nicolas Raskin, Mohammed Diomande and Hamza Igamane.

Ferguson has told his Rangers side to give Celtic a reminder they will be there to challenge them for the Scottish Premiership title next season.

The Rangers boss had Leon Balogun back in training this week, albeit with a mask, and will hope whoever he picks it makes for a tight defence against the Celtic attackers.

In goal for Ferguson in his Rangers vs Celtic lineup today is Liam Kelly, while at the back, the boss looks towards a back four of James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Jefte to keep things tight.

Midfield sees Rangers go with Nicolas Raskin, Mohammed Diomande and Connor Barron, while Nedim Bajrami and Vaclav Cerny support Cyriel Dessers in attack.

Ferguson has options to shake up his Rangers vs Celtic lineup at any point within the 90 minutes if needed by turning to his substitutes and they include Danilo and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Lineup vs Celtic

Kelly, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte, Barron, Diomande, Raskin, Bajrami, Cerny, Dessers

Substitutes: Butland, Cortes, Nsiala, Kasanwirjo, Igamane, Hagi, McCausland, Rice, Danilo