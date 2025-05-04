Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Brendan Rodgers has settled on his Celtic lineup vs Rangers as he sends his troops out to battle their rivals at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The league title may already be in the bag, but Rodgers needs no reminding about the importance that a derby clash still holds and is clear that pride is on the line today.

Celtic suffered a big blow recently when it emerged that Jota is looking at up to nine months out, something which one former top flight star insists will be a big psychological test for the winger.

Rodgers has also confirmed that right-back Alistair Johnston is injured and will not be available for the derby game.

Celtic have extra reason to want the win, with Rangers having won the last two meetings between the two sides, meaning the Bhoys will want to stamp their authority back on this fixture, especially as it is the last encounter between the two of the season.

Between the sticks for Celtic this afternoon at Ibrox is Viljami Sinisalo, while at the back Rodgers goes for a four of Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor.

Rodgers will want to see his Celtic midfield dominate at Ibrox today and for that task he fields Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while leading the attacking charge are James Forrest, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah.

If Rodgers needs to shake up his Celtic lineup vs Rangers at any point then he will turn to his bench, where he has options available to him that include Luke McCowan and Auston Trusty.

Celtic Lineup vs Rangers

Sinisalo, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, Engels, Forrest, Maeda, Idah

Substitutes: Bain, Trusty, Yang, McCowan, Schlupp, Nawrocki, Kenny, Bernardo, McArdle