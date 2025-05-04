George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have been to scout Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi in person and are now preparing to make an offer for him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With a spot in the Premier League next season now assured for the Whites, they can begin to focus on the squad they will need to be competitive in the top flight, with Daniel Farke tipped to stay on.

All three sides that won promotion from the Championship last season have been relegated from the Premier League and Leeds will be desperate to make sure they avoid that fate.

A solid defence will be needed and the Whites are showing big interest in Marseille’s Balerdi.

The 26-year-old is Marseille’s skipper and Leeds have been out to France to watch him in action for the Stade Velodrome outfit.

They have been impressed with what they have seen of the former Boca Juniors man, so much so that they are now preparing to make an offer for his services.

It is suggested that Marseille will be willing to do business for a fee in the region of £20m.

Club Years Boca Juniors 2018-2019 Borussia Dortmund 2019-2021 Marseille (loan) 2020-2021 Marseille 2021- Leonardo Balerdi’s career

Marseille currently sit second in Ligue 1 under Roberto De Zerbi and are on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Despite that they will cash in on Balerdi for the right price and the onus will be on Leeds to come up with an offer which satisfies the French giants.

The Argentine has been booked on six occasions in Ligue 1 this season and also sent off once, against Lyon after just five minutes of the game.

Even though Balerdi was sent off, Marseille still ran out 3-2 winners.