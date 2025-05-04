Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool fans directed a brutal chant to a Chelsea star who was brought off during the clash between the two clubs at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds headed south to the capital as the newly crowned Premier League champions and Chelsea gave them a traditional guard of honour as they entered the pitch.

Arne Slot made a number of changes, living up to his vow to rotate his team over the remaining games this season.

Chelsea went into the game needed to win and scored with just three minutes on the clock through Enzo Fernandez.

A bizarre Jarell Quansah own goal in the 56th minute made it 2-0, before Virgil van Dijk pulled a goal back from a corner with five minutes left.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca chose to bring off Romeo Lavia in the 78th minute and as the midfielder headed off the pitch, the travelling Liverpool fans directed a brutal chant to him.

The Liverpool supporters sung ‘you could have won the league’ and ‘you could have signed for the champions’ to Lavia.

Club Years Manchester City 2020-2022 Southampton 2022-2023 Chelsea 2023- Romeo Lavia’s career history

Liverpool battled Chelsea for Lavia’s signature in the summer of 2023, but the midfielder decided he wanted to head to Stamford Bridge instead of Anfield.

The Reds, under Jurgen Klopp at the time, had agreed a fee for the Belgian, but he snubbed them.

How much Lavia would have played had he gone to Liverpool remains to be seen, as injuries have affected him at Chelsea.

Liverpool instead signed Wataru Endo as a holding midfielder, after missing Lavia and Moises Caicedo.