Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Ange Postecoglou has picked his Tottenham lineup vs West Ham for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting between the two sides at the London Stadium.

There is little doubt that the Europa League remains Tottenham’s focus and they took a step towards the final by beating Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in the first leg of their semi-final tie last week.

However, Postecoglou cannot afford to completely ignore the Premier League, where Tottenham are in real danger of finishing just one place above the relegation zone.

If they were to lose at West Ham this afternoon, then they would replace the Hammers in 17th and be two points behind them in the league standings.

Postecoglou admitted to some concern over an injury to James Maddison pre-match, while Heung-Min Son will again miss out.

Tottenham crushed West Ham 4-1 when the two met in October, with Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, Son and an Alphonse Areola own goal the goals.

In goal in Postecoglou’s Tottenham lineup vs West Ham is Guglielmo Vicario, while in defence a back four of Archie Gray, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies and Djed Spence is selected.

Midfield sees Tottenham go with Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, while Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel support Richarlison.

Postecoglou can chop and change his Tottenham lineup vs West Ham if needed at any point by using his substitutes and his options include Cristian Romero and Mikey Moore.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs West Ham

Vicario, Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Odobert, Richarlison, Tel

Substitutes: Kinsky, Porro, Udogie, Romero, Van de Ven, Bentancur, Ajayi, Moore, Johnson