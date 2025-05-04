Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Graham Potter has settled on his West Ham lineup vs Tottenham at the London Stadium this afternoon as the two clubs meet in a Premier League contest with little but pride riding on it.

West Ham could even be in line to finish just one place above the bottom three as they are currently 17th and a point behind today’s opponents Tottenham.

The jury remains out on Potter amongst many West Ham supporters and the boss angered many of them with a defensive substitution against Southampton recently.

West Ham have won just five of their 17 Premier League games at home and Potter will be desperate to create something of a feel-good factor heading into the summer.

The Hammers were beaten 3-2 at Brighton on their last outing and midfield star Lucas Paqueta has admitted that the side must put that right today when they play London rivals Tottenham.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Tottenham crush West Ham 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Alphonse Areola is in goal for West Ham this afternoon, while at the back Potter picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell and Emerson Palmieri.

In midfield, Potter selects Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta, while Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen support Niclas Fullkrug.

If Potter needs to change his West Ham lineup vs Tottenham at any point then he has options on the bench to call for and they include Evan Ferguson and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Emerson, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen, Fullkrug

Substitutes: Fabianski, Soler, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Ferguson