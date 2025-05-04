Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a major injury blow as midfielder James Maddison’s season ‘is over’ amid fears of a ‘significant’ knee injury, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Ange Postecoglou’s side had Maddison in from the start in their Europa League semi-final tie against Bodo/Glimt last week, but he was replaced by Dejan Kulusevski in the 65th minute.

The midfielder has had to undergo a scan on his knee and was not involved for Tottenham in their 1-1 draw with West Ham United today; Postecoglou admitted pre-match it was a concern.

Spurs have been hoping that Maddison’s injury blow would not be serious as they look to try to win the Europa League and save their season.

Those hopes look set to be dashed though, with it now being suggested his season ‘is over’.

The results of the scan on Maddison’s knee are expected to be received within the next 24 hours by Spurs.

However, the fear is that the knee injury is ‘significant’ and one which will ensure he plays no part again for Spurs this season.

Game Booked in Newcastle United (A) 68th minute Brentford (H) 86th minute Southampton (A) 50th minute Nottingham Forest (A) 77th minute Manchester City (H) 57th minute Bournemouth (H) 87th minute Coventry City (A) 90th minute Manchester United (H) 78th minute James Maddison’s bookings this season

Postecoglou has seen injury issues dog Spurs’ season and contribute massively towards the inconsistent form the side have shown domestically.

Now the Australian will have to make do without Maddison for the remaining games of the campaign, including the crunch second leg away at Bodo/Glimt, which Spurs will head into leading 3-1.

Maddison, 28, has made a total of 45 appearances for Tottenham over the course of this season so far, scoring 12 goals and chipping in with eleven assists for his team-mates.