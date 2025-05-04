Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has picked his Reds lineup to go up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

With the league title already now secured for Liverpool, Chelsea will give the Reds a guard of honour at Stamford Bridge.

The only thing at stake for Liverpool is pride and to see how many points they can reach before the end of the season, but opponents Chelsea are fighting for a spot in next season’s Champions League, making the clash hugely important for them.

The earlier meeting between the two sides, in October, saw Liverpool run out 2-1 winners at Anfield.

Slot has vowed to rotate his side somewhat over the remaining games as he looks to hand out playing time and he has made good on that promise with today’s team.

In goal for Liverpool today in the capital is Alisson.

At the back, the Reds go with a four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, Slot deploys Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, while Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota lead the attacking force.

Slot has options off the bench if needed at any point this afternoon and they include Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool Lineup vs Chelsea

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Bradley