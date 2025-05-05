Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

An Arsenal player ‘will sign’ a pre-contract agreement to join another club in the ‘coming days’ as his next move beyond the Gunners takes shape.

The Gunners have come up short in the Premier League title hunt and though they remain involved in the Champions League, will want to strengthen over the course of the summer transfer window to go again domestically.

Landing a striker is expected to be on the agenda in north London, but as well as arrivals, there will also be departures from Mikel Arteta’s group.

Arsenal are looking to keep hold of Thomas Partey, but his fellow midfielder Jorginho is expected to go.

Now Jorginho’s destination has become clear as, according to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, he ‘will sign’ a pre-contract agreement with Flamengo in the ‘coming days’ after accepting all the terms put on the table by the club.

The midfielder has agreed terms to return to his homeland and will be moving on from Arsenal to sign for Flamengo as the next step in his career.

Flamengo are involved in the hugely expanded FIFA Club World Cup due to be held this summer and will look for Jorginho to make an impact.

Club Years Hellas Verona 2010-2014 Sambonifacese (loan) 2010-2011 Napoli 2014-2018 Chelsea 2018-2023 Arsenal 2023- Jorginho’s career history

However, he is expected to have four days off before he reports for duty with Flamengo in preparation for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Jorginho, 33, has made 14 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal this season, with Arteta mainly using him as a bit part player.

He was not involved in the Gunners’ last two Champions League clashes due to injury, but will hope to see Arsenal lift the trophy before his time in north London comes to an end.

Despite being from Brazil, Jorginho has never played his football in the country, as he moved to Italy when he was just 15 years old.

Joining Flamengo will give him that opportunity.