Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas have made contact to ask about the situation of Aston Villa target Berke Ozer, who is expected to leave Eyupspor in the summer transfer window.

The Villans impressed with their performances in the Champions League this season as they almost got the better of Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the competition.

They are currently very much in the race to finish in the top five of the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League in back-to-back campaigns.

Unai Emery’s side are also keeping a keen eye on the upcoming summer transfer window and there is expected to be change in the goalkeeping position, with Emi Martinez a potential departure and Robin Olsen out of contract.

They have turned their attention towards Turkey’s top flight and have added Eyupspor’s Ozer to their wish list; it was suggested that they are ‘preparing an offer’ for the custodian.

Fellow Premier League clubs Liverpool and Newcastle United are also keeping their eyes on the 24-year-old.

Now though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas are trying to get ahead of the Premier League competition and, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, they have made contact with Eyupspor over Ozer.

2024-25 Statistics Matches played 32 Minutes clocked 2,835 Clean sheets 11 Goals conceded 36 Bookings 5 Berke Ozer’s season so far

The Black Eagles have checked on Ozer’s situation and what would be needed to snap him up this summer.

Martinez is the clear first choice at Villa Park, but he has plenty of interest from clubs around the world, and Saudi Arabian clubs are targeting him.

Aston Villa may have to move quickly if they do want to sign Ozer given the lever of interest he is now generating.

The summer transfer window will swing open in June.