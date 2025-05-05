Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both showing interest in a 29-year-old ‘Champions League level player’ who previously turned out in the Premier League for Arsenal.

Both Premier League sides have had to look over their shoulder at the drop zone throughout points of the campaign and each will be keen to strengthen in the summer to make sure that does not happen again.

Everton are in a better financial position under their new owners and David Moyes is expected to be backed, while Vitor Pereira will feel he has impressed enough at Wolves to be supported to bring in his own players.

Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, both clubs have an eye on Villarreal for a possible signing.

In their thoughts is former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe, who the outlet dub a ‘Champions League level player’.

An injury-plagued season has seen him miss a few games but the best of him was seen in the last match against Osasuna where he scored one goal and helped set up two more for his team-mates.

Manager Marcelino regards Pepe highly, and the club are keen on extending his current contract, which runs until the summer of 2026.

In addition to interest from the Premier League, Saudi Arabian sides are also looking closely at Pepe, who they tried to sign last summer.

He struggled to live up to his billing when on the books at Arsenal, but has been rebuilding his career in Spain at Villarreal after stints at Nice and Trabzonspor.

Club Years Poitiers 2012-2013 Angers 2013-2017 Orleans (loan) 2015-2016 Lille 2017-2019 Arsenal 2019-2023 Nice (loan) 2022-2023 Trabzonspor 2023-2024 Villarreal 2024- Nicolas Pepe’s career history

Pepe provided an assist against Barcelona in La Liga in a heavy 5-1 defeat for Villarreal earlier this season, while he scored against Las Palmas in a 3-1 win in September.

With Villarreal inside the Champions League places in La Liga currently, Pepe may be tempted to stay put and continue in Spain, rather than head elsewhere.

He has never played in the Champions League and neither Everton or Wolves could give him that opportunity next season.

It is also possible though that Pepe feels he has unfinished business back in the Premier League.