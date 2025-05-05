Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell is delighted to have landed Johnly Yfeko from Rangers as he believes he now has a player with a huge ceiling.

The League One club, who initially signed the Tottenham academy product on loan from Rangers last summer, have now triggered a clause in Yfeko’s loan deal to make the move permanent.

Though Yfeko missed most of Exeter City’s season with injury, Caldwell saw the potential in him.

Giving an insight into his conversation with the player, Caldwell revealed that he told the Rangers academy graduate that he had every tool at his disposal to become a top player.

The Exeter boss believes that in Yfeko he has a player who has a high ceiling in terms of his potential.

“I spoke to Johnly today and said he has every tool at his disposal to be a top, top player”, Caldwell told his club’s official website.

“He has to make sure he stays on the pitch next year.

“He’s professional, he’s consistent with his work because his ceiling is huge for what he can achieve in his career.

Competition Appearances League One 12 FA Cup 1 Johnly Yfeko’s season

“We’re delighted to sign him this summer.”

Yfeko finished the season with 12 League One appearances, having failed to kick a ball since the start of January.

He will be looking to stay fit over the course of pre-season and then make an impact at League One level with Exeter next season.

Exeter finished in 16th spot in the League One table this season.