George Wood/Getty Images

Moroccan outfit FUS Rabat have reached an agreement with Championship side Hull City for the transfer of their 23-year-old defender Yahya Benkhaleq.

The young defender has been a key part of the Moroccan team this season and has featured in 23 of their 28 league games in the Moroccan top flight.

Hull only just managed to avoid relegation out of the Championship this season and are keen not to have similar troubles again next term.

The Tigers want to boost their defence and see a real talent in the shape of Benkhaleq, meaning they have moved to do a deal.

According to Africafoot, an agreement has in fact been agreed between FUS Rabat and Hull City for the transfer of Benkhaleq.

The deal will generate a fee of around €800,000 for the Moroccan outfit.

The defender will sign a four-year contract with the English club, running until the summer of 2029.

Team Points 18. Stoke City 51 19. Derby County 50 20. Preston North End 50 21. Hull City 49 22. Luton Town 49 23. Plymouth Argyle 46 24. Cardiff City 44 Championship bottom seven

The player had been on the radar of fellow Moroccan top-division club Wydad Casablanca, who even submitted an offer, but Hull have seen them off to agree the deal.

Now the Tigers will be looking to finalise the remaining steps needed and then officially sign the defender when the transfer window opens in June.

FAR Rabat are becoming a club for European teams to look at for talents, with Scottish giants Rangers having signed Hamza Igamane from the club.

Now Hull will hope that Benkhaleq can adapt as quickly to British football as Igamane has north of the border.