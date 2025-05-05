Richard Keys has claimed that Leeds United supremo Paraag Marathe kicked off the speculation over Daniel Farke by offering the German’s job to Jose Mourinho.

Despite Farke leading Leeds to automatic promotion to the Premier League, talk broke out that the Whites were considering sacking him and giving the job to someone else.

Farke would not be drawn on the sack talk and eventually, after Leeds won the Championship title, he was backed to carry on in the Premier League.

Fenerbahce boss Mourinho has been linked with the job and Keys at the time claimed the Portuguese would set Elland Road alight.

Keys has now claimed that the speculation over Farke’s position was kicked off by Maraag as the Leeds supremo offered the job to Mourinho.

Mourinho, on his part, did want to be involved in a relegation battle, according to Keys and said no to Leeds.

“Leeds’ chairman, Paraag Marathe is quite pleased with himself after publicly backing Daniel Farke ‘I have ended the speculation’ he said. ‘He is my man'”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“What he’s not saying is he started the speculation by offering Farke’s job to Jose Mourinho.

“I know that for a fact.

“It was Mourinho who actually ended the speculation by turning the offer down.

“It was a smart move by Marathe.

“Mourinho would’ve set Elland Road alight and the PL is always better when he’s working in it.

“Sadly, Marathe couldn’t convince Mourinho that Leeds won’t be fighting a relegation battle next season.

“That’s not something the Special One wants. Perhaps he’s right. Perhaps he agrees with Wenger, but it’s a pity.”

It will be a big summer ahead for the Whites, who will have to learn lessons from the likes of Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town to make sure that their Premier League stint is not short-lived.

In Turkey, Mourinho has failed to guide Fenerbahce to the Turkish Super Lig title, which is being won by their rivals Galatasaray.