Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool have ‘signalled serious interest’ in signing a midfielder this summer as they bid to strengthen Arne Slot’s hand.

The Reds secured their 20th top flight title last month and were given a guard of honour by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Anfield outfit were passive in the last two transfer windows, adding just Federico Chiesa to the squad, but that scenario is expected to change in the upcoming summer.

Slot is looking to boost his options to spark a period of dominance in the Premier League and bringing a new defensive midfielder is high on their agenda.

They wanted Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi last summer, in a deal which was close to being completed, but it fell through at the last moment.

Liverpool have not stopped looking for a defensive midfielder and now they have turned to the Bundesliga and Stuttgart’s Angel Stiller.

Now, according to German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten, the Reds are showing genuine keenness in the midfielder and have ‘signalled serious interest’ in taking him to Anfield.

Competitions Game time and contributions Bundesliga 2,727 minutes in 31 games (1 goal and 8 assists) Champions League 695 minutes in 8 games (1 goal) DFB Pokal 367 minutes in 5 games (2 goals and 1 assist) DFB Supercup 62 minutes in 1 game Angelo Stiller’s season at Stuttgart

He signed a fresh deal back in January, which runs until 2028, and Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth was confident that the midfielder would not leave the club in the summer.

The Bundesliga club want €60m to let the Germany midfielder go and he has interest from Bayern Munich as well.

Liverpool did business with Stuttgart in the summer of 2023 when they signed Wataru Endo from the Bundesliga outfit.

Stiller would cost substantially more, but with good lines of communication open between the two clubs, Liverpool may well be confident about getting their man.