Julian Finney/Getty Image

Marseille have ‘accelerated matters’ in a bid to win the chase for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United target Angel Gomes, who is in demand ahead of the summer window.

The midfielder is under contract at Lille until the summer, but will then depart the club on a free transfer, something which has hugely increased his appeal.

Premier League sides are hugely keen on the England international and he is on the agenda of several outfits, who smell a bargain.

Tottenham and West Ham are amongst Gomes’ suitors and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, aware of fierce competition from England, Marseille have now stepped up their pursuit.

They have ‘accelerated matters’ by offering the 24-year-old a contract and are looking to ‘move quickly’ to take him to the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille are pushing to finish in a Champions League spot in Ligue 1 and they are convinced that Gomes would fit into their side perfectly.

Lille have waved the white flag on efforts to keep hold of the midfielder, who is destined to depart.

Club Years Manchester United 2017-2020 Lille 2020- Boavista (loan) 2020-2021 Angel Gomes’ career history

Gomes came through the youth set-up at Manchester United and even featured for the Red Devils first team before he left for France with Lille in the summer of 2020.

He penned a five-year deal at Lille and has hugely kicked on with his development, being capped by England at senior international level.

Gomes will have to weigh up whether he wants to return to England with one of his Premier League suitors, or continue on the continent.

At Marseille, he would be in the same squad as Mason Greenwood, who he played with at Manchester United.