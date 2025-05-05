Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Jonathan Tah, who has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer transfer window, has revealed that he has not decided on his future, but added that he wants to play football at the highest level.

The 29-year-old centre-back joined Bayer Leverkusen from Hamburg in 2015 and last season he helped the BayArena outfit win the Bundesliga title and the German Cup.

Tah has made 400 appearances in Leverkusen colours and he will leave the club at the end of June when his contract expires, in what is a blow for the club.

The Germany defender is drawing interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United and Tottenham widely linked, as clubs eye an opportunity to grab a top centre-back at a lower cost.

He is also wanted in Spain, by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On Sunday, Tah scored a goal in Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw against Freiburg in the Bundesliga and after the game he revealed that he has yet to decide on his next destination.

The Manchester United and Tottenham target added that he has the intention of playing at the highest level in the future, which may well be seen as an indication he will want his next side to provide Champions League football.

“I don’t know yet”, Tah told DAZN (via Bild), when asked about his future.

Game Minute booked in Holstein Kiel (H) 90th Borussia Dortmund (A) 78th Hoffenheim (H) 79th Brest (A) 90th Bayern Munich (A) 74th Jonathan Tah’s bookings this season

“My preference is to play football at a high level.

“We will see where it ends.”

The Red Devils and Spurs have both struggled this season and their only ticket to the Champions League next season is by winning the Europa League.

Only one club between Manchester United and Tottenham will be able to feature in the Champions League next season and they are rivalling Real Madrid and Barcelona for Tah’s signature.

The Old Trafford outfit are expected to go through squad restructuring in the summer with Ruben Amorim will be keen to bring in Tah to the club to help his defence.

Tah has two more league games left before he ends his career with Leverkusen and ventures on a new journey.