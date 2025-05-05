Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland star Mark Wilson believes that Rangers‘ new manager will have to be more forward-thinking and will need to implement a style that will allow the Gers to play with freedom.

Barry Ferguson’s stint as the temporary manager is coming towards an end and the club will need to make a decision in the summer regarding who they want as a permanent boss for next season.

The impending takeover by the 49ers Enterprises is expected to be completed soon and there is a chance for new owners to have the final say regarding the new manager and transfers.

Taking instances from his own career, Wilson insisted that the new players who come in need to have the ability to gel with the set-up.

It will also be important for Rangers to appoint a manager who will be forward-thinking and will teach the team to play with freedom, according to the 40-year-old.

“We have said from the start of the season that Rangers were always kind of too conservative against other teams in the league, especially at home when they were playing two holders”, Wilson said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (35:56).

“Do you really need that? Celtic just don’t do that. That is why they get so many outstanding results.

Manager Current job Steven Gerrard Unattached Marco Rose Unattached Sean Dyche Unattached Barry Ferguson Interim Rangers manager Rafael Benitez Unattached Russell Martin Unattached Rangers managerial candidates

“Mentality is a big thing, though and it will be a big thing when it comes to recruitment as well.

“That was a big shift for me when I moved from Dundee United to Celtic.

“Everybody thinks it is easy, you are going to go and win every game.

“However, the group of players you knew yourself, have to change to deal with being favourites every game.

“For some, it takes a bit of time, some you just never get there, they never change their mindset or deal with that pressure and some take on fine.

“Rangers need to get a group of players who are fine, having that sort of mentality.

“But also the new manager has to be more forward thinking, play with more freedom, more visible patterns of play that will stretch the opposition than they have been this season.”

While the possibility of Ferguson getting the job on a permanent basis has not been ruled out, a return for Steven Gerrard has also been touted.

Gerrard led Rangers to the last Scottish Premiership title they won.