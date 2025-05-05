Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United look set to need to fork out much more than has been suggested if they want to land Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi this summer, with a source at the French club rubbishing ideas of a £17m price tag.

The Yorkshire giants have secured promotion to the Premier League and they have already begun preparing for the summer to strengthen their squad.

Tightening up the backline is expected to be a priority for Leeds, especially given how many goals the newly promoted sides in the Premier League conceded this season.

Leeds are keen on Balerdi and have been out to France to check on him, with it suggested Marseille want around £20m.

However, the likelihood is that Marseille will want far more than that for Balderi and a clue comes in a comment from a club source in March when it was suggested Roma had offered £17m.

The Marseille insider was clear that such a sum would get no more than Balerdi’s toe.

When asked about Roma’s bid, a Marseille insider told French daily La Provence (via Foot Mercato): “€20m for Balerdi?

“Yes, it’s possible, but only in exchange for his left toe.”

Season Club 2018-2019 Boca Juniors 2019-2021 Borussia Dortmund 2020-2021 (on loan) Marseille 2021- Marseille Leonardo Balerdi’s career so far

Beraldi initially joined Marseille on loan from Borussia Dortmund in 2020 and later in 2021 made his move to France permanent.

The Argentinian star has featured in 162 games for the French giants so far and he has been central to Marseille’s goal to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

Bayern Munich are currently observing developments regarding Balerdi and Leeds would have to beat stiff competition from European heavyweights to land the centre-back.

Balerdi has three more years left on his contract and it is suggested that Marseille are not against his transfer in the summer, as they would be ready to part ways with him if a bid in the region of £38m is submitted.

That would mean Leeds would have to seriously splash the cash to get him, as well as convincing him to sign for a side who could well be fighting against relegation next season.