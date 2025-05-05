Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa loan star Leander Dendoncker has admitted that not being in Villans’ future plans is a ‘bitter pill to swallow’, but he also insists he has made peace with it.

The Villa Park outfit signed Dendoncker from fellow Premier League outfit Wolves after the defensive midfielder impressed at Molineux.

The 30-year-old is currently on his second loan spell away from Villa Park; last season he was at Napoli, and this term he joined his former side Anderlecht.

The former Belgium midfielder’s contract at Aston Villa is set to expire at the end of the next campaign and he admitted that he has made peace with the fact that he is not in Aston Villa’s plans anymore.

However, he is not happy with that, which leads him to admit that it is a ‘bitter pill to swallow’, especially as he feels Unai Emery is a superb manager.

“The fact that I no longer fit into the plan at Villa is ‘a bitter pill to swallow’, but also something that I have to make peace with”, the 30-year-old told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“Aston Villa are doing very well, with an incredible trainer that I can’t say a bad word about.

“He is the best coach I have ever worked with.”

2024-25 Statistics Games 40 Minutes clocked 3,429 Goals 3 Assists 1 Bookings 5 yellow cards Leander Dendoncker’s current season

Dendoncker though is prepared to see what happens when he returns to Villa Park at the end of his loan.

“I have one more year of contract; I’m going back to England in the summer, and we’ll see.

“In terms of stability, it is not ideal. Certainly not with two small children. Fun is different.”

Anderlecht have decided not to exercise the €7m option to buy Dendoncker, which was suggested early last month.

Now it remains to be seen where Dendoncker’s future lies upon his return to Villa Park after his season ends in Belgium.