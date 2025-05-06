Carl Recine/Getty Images

A Liverpool star’s agent will be on Merseyside in the coming days to take stock of the future of his client at Anfield ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have just won the Premier League this season and that has come on the back of a summer transfer window where Arne Slot endured a quiet period, mostly working with the squad Jurgen Klopp left him.

Slot however did get one fresh face in the shape of winger Federico Chiesa, signed from Juventus on a low-cost deal.

Chiesa spent the early part of the season out of action due to a muscle injury, but since recovering from it, he has only featured for 41 minutes in the Premier League so far this season.

During the winter transfer window, the winger was linked with a move back to Italy, but he decided to stay at Anfield to fight for his spot.

The 27-year-old has failed to get into Slot’s plans so far and links with Italy are again surfacing.

Napoli and AC Milan are keen to take Chiesa, who has three more years left on his contract, back to Italy.

According to Italian outlet Area Napoli, Chiesa’s agent Fali Ramadani is set to visit Merseyside in the ucoming days to get a clear idea of the Italian’s future at Liverpool.

Competition Games Minutes Premier League 5 41 Champions League 3 107 EFL Cup 3 120 FA Cup 2 135 Federico Chiesa’s game time in all competitions for Liverpool so far

Liverpool have recently been crowned as Premier League champions and Slot wants to improve their forward department in the summer to defend the title.

The Merseyside outfit might sell Chiesa in the summer if they receive a suitable offer from his Italian admirers.

It is suggested that Chiesa is still conflicted over whether he should continue with Liverpool next season and prove himself or accept a move to a different club to have a fresh start.

In the case of Chiesa deciding to move, Antonio Conte’s Napoli will be keen to secure a deal for him.

Chiesa has suitors in Turkey as well, as Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is showing interest.