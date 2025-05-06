Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is still on RB Leipzig’s list of potential candidates amid interest from Crystal Palace, Southampton and Leicester City, but is more unlikely than others.

The 36-year-old tactician took over Sheffield Wednesday last season and guided them to Championship safety.

This season under Rohl the Owls have finished 12th in the league table with 58 points from 46 games and his job at Hillsborough has turned some heads.

Recently relegated Southampton and Leicester City are admirers of his tactical prowess and have been linked with wanting to appoint the German.

Rohl was previously linked with the Southampton job when Russell Martin was sacked and those links have resurfaced amid Saints looking for a new manager.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), Rohl is still an option for Leipzig in Germany, but he is rated as more unlikely.

The Bundesliga side are focusing on Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and Como chief Cesc Fabregas as their top options this summer.

Competition Matches Wins Draws Defeats Championship 46 15 13 18 FA Cup 1 – – 1 EFL Cup 4 3 – 1 Sheffield Wednesday under Danny Rohl this season

It is suggested that Rohl would also prefer a Premier League job and he is in the thoughts of Crystal Palace and Fulham in the event they need to make a new managerial appointment.

Rohl previously managed Leipzig’s under-17 side and worked as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s assistant manager at the club.

Rohl has a release clause in his Sheffield Wednesday contract and could well leave the Owls this summer.

Losing the 36-year-old manager would be a big blow for the Owls given the wonders he has worked at the club during his time at Hillsborough.