Feyenoord boss Robin van Persie has admitted that he wants to keep Wolves loan star Hugo Bueno, who has been linked with newly promoted Leeds United.

Leeds are now back in the Premier League after a two-season gap and are looking to get their transfer business on point to avoid the fate suffered by last season’s newly promoted clubs this term.

Junior Firpo could be on the way out of Elland Road as his contract is set to expire and Leeds are in the market to add another left-back, having been linked with several options.

Wolves’ 22-year-old Bueno, who has played the entirety of the season at Eredivisie side Feyenoord, is a candidate they are interested in.

It has also been suggested Wolves would like the player back, but now Van Persie has made clear the thoughts of Feyenoord as well.

The 41-year-old stressed that the left-back suits his side well, but is aware that several things need to be polished before a return to De Kuip next season can happen for Bueno.

“We are looking at the option of possibly extending the deal”, Van Persie was quoted as saying by Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad about Bueno.

Competition Game time and contributions Eredvisie 1,190 minutes in 18 games (3 assists) Champions League 546 minutes in 9 games (1 assist) Dutch Cup 1 minute in 1 game Hugo Bueno’s season at Feyenoord

“You need several parties for that, but we are happy with him.

“We think he fits us well.”

Bueno has had an injury-interrupted season in the Netherlands as he has clocked just over 1,700 minutes in 28 all competition appearances.

Staying at Feyenoord, who are currently in third place in the Eredivisie and on course to qualify for the Champions League, could well appeal to the defender.

Wolves though will have the final say in the matter.